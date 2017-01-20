20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc rose 26.7 percent to $1.47 in pre-market trading following preliminary study update. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported positive preliminary data from children with CDKL5 genetic disorder.
