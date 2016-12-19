Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stake Boosted by AGF Investments America Inc.
AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.
