Tuolumne County Residents Encouraged To Recycle Christmas Trees

Does your holiday decorations include a real cut Christmas tree? When it's time to take it down, what do you do with it? Recycling: Master Gardeners and Tuolumne County's Solid Waste Division encourage Tuolumne County residents to recycle their real Christmas trees. Residents may wish to chip their Christmas trees and use them at home as mulch or compost, or take advantage of one of the following opportunities to recycle Christmas trees in Tuolumne County.

Chicago, IL

