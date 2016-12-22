Texas landfill pursues 100-year expansion plan

Phoenix-based Republic Services has broached the idea of an expansion at a landfill near Amarillo, Texas, that would provide the landfill with up to 100 years of life. A mid-December 2016 online news item from the Amarillo-based NewsChannel 10 website says Republic and the city manager of Canyon, Texas, have been discussing an expansion plan for the Southwest Landfill near Canyon.

