Should law firm keep secret an email requesting legal help? Settled case raises issue
Baker Botts recently settled a suit that raises questions about a law firm's obligations to keep confidential an unsolicited email requesting legal help with a possible whistleblower claim and suggesting the information could help the law firm's clients. Kent Langerlan, an environmental investigator for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, settled his suit against Baker Botts in November, report the Houston Chronicle , Law 360 and Texas Lawyer .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Aug '16
|limengyao
|1
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC