Should law firm keep secret an email requesting legal help? Settled case raises issue

Baker Botts recently settled a suit that raises questions about a law firm's obligations to keep confidential an unsolicited email requesting legal help with a possible whistleblower claim and suggesting the information could help the law firm's clients. Kent Langerlan, an environmental investigator for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, settled his suit against Baker Botts in November, report the Houston Chronicle , Law 360 and Texas Lawyer .

