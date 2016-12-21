Michigan DEQ Updates Permitting Rules...

Michigan DEQ Updates Permitting Rules, Continues Oversight of Pollutant Emissions

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: State of Michigan

For More Information: Lynn Fiedler, 517-284-6773, [email protected] Michael Shore, 517-388-9211, [email protected] The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced today the formal update of air program rules that provide strong protection of public health by regulating toxic chemicals in industrial air emissions. These updates make the rules clearer and less burdensome for companies with emissions that do not pose a danger to the public, and make the agency's chemical toxicity assessments more transparent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Dispose Waste pollution Aug '16 limengyao 1
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,691

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC