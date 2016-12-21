Michigan DEQ Updates Permitting Rules, Continues Oversight of Pollutant Emissions

For More Information: Lynn Fiedler, 517-284-6773, [email protected] Michael Shore, 517-388-9211, [email protected] The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced today the formal update of air program rules that provide strong protection of public health by regulating toxic chemicals in industrial air emissions. These updates make the rules clearer and less burdensome for companies with emissions that do not pose a danger to the public, and make the agency's chemical toxicity assessments more transparent.

