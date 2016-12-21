Michigan Department of Environmental ...

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Statement Regarding Fraser Sinkhole Response

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is working closely with local government officials, engineers, consultants and contractors with a first priority to protect the public health of residents of several communities upstream of the interceptor sewer collapse, and restore as quickly as possible sewer service to its normal function. We recognize and share the concern over discharges of sanitary sewer overflows into the Clinton River and advise all these tactics are used only when necessary to prevent backups of raw sewage into basements upstream of the collapse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Dispose Waste pollution Aug '16 limengyao 1
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,250

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC