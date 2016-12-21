Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Statement Regarding Fraser Sinkhole Response
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is working closely with local government officials, engineers, consultants and contractors with a first priority to protect the public health of residents of several communities upstream of the interceptor sewer collapse, and restore as quickly as possible sewer service to its normal function. We recognize and share the concern over discharges of sanitary sewer overflows into the Clinton River and advise all these tactics are used only when necessary to prevent backups of raw sewage into basements upstream of the collapse.
