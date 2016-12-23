Landauer Inc. (LDR) Cut to Sell at Za...

Landauer Inc. (LDR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Landauer Inc. is the world's leading provider of analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. For more than fifty years, the company has provided complete radiation dosimetry services to hospitals, medical and dental offices, universities, national laboratories, and other industries in which radiation poses a potential threat to employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Dispose Waste pollution Aug '16 limengyao 1
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC