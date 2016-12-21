Final testing on WTP project gets underway
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection and Bechtel National kicked off the final stage of testing intended to resolve one of the remaining technical issues at the WTP Project. WTP personnel have begun the final phase to safely mix radioactive waste in vessels at the WTP Pretreatment Facility.
