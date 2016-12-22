Did the DEQ make a procedural error that voids Nestle's water bid?

A Great Lakes environmental group is arguing the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality should nullify the Nestle Waters North America request for more groundwater and force the company to reapply because the state made a procedural error early in the regulatory process. For Love of Water , a Traverse City-based freshwater nonprofit, says the DEQ Water Resources Division did not properly notify the public before it approved a high-volume water withdrawal on Nestle's White Pine Springs bottled water production well in Osceola Township near Evart.

