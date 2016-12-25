CST Brands Inc. (CST) Shares Bought b...

CST Brands Inc. (CST) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Daily Political

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CST Brands Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

