Corpus Christi Mayor: 15% of City Cleared to Use Tap Water
The mayor of Corpus Christi, Texas, said Friday that 15 percent of the city now has access to potable tap water, nearly two days after a chemical spill left residents unable to drink or bathe in the tap water. "We've still got a big issue out there," Mayor Dan McQueen told reporters Friday, adding that he expected water quality test results from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality later in the day.
