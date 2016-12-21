Closure of old Arkansas landfill and tire dump needs bids

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has rewritten its requests for proposals for contractors to close an overfilled landfill in Mountain Home and a tire dump of 1 million tires that's next-door. Earlier, the Arkansas Building Authority threw out the bids it received after it published separate requests for proposals for the two projects, citing the high cost of the bids for the tires project and the failure to meet certain requirements for the landfill project, Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Kelly Robinson said.

