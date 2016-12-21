Closure of old Arkansas landfill and ...

Closure of old Arkansas landfill and tire dump needs bids

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has rewritten its requests for proposals for contractors to close an overfilled landfill in Mountain Home and a tire dump of 1 million tires that's next-door. Earlier, the Arkansas Building Authority threw out the bids it received after it published separate requests for proposals for the two projects, citing the high cost of the bids for the tires project and the failure to meet certain requirements for the landfill project, Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Kelly Robinson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Dispose Waste pollution Aug '16 limengyao 1
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC