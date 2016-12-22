Canada Stocks-TSX ends barely higher,...

Canada Stocks-TSX ends barely higher, industrial stocks led gains

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, Dec 21 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive session, helped by industrial stocks such as construction company SNC-Lavalin , which jumped after winning an oil sands service contract. SNC-Lavalin rose 2.5 percent to C$58.55.

