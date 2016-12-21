Burn ban issued for Saturday & Sunday

Burn ban issued for Saturday & Sunday

Friday Dec 30

Those hoping to welcome the start of 2017 with a fire won't have as many options in Maricopa County. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on Friday issued a high pollution advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

