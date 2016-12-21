Aquila Back Forty project gains condi...

Aquila Back Forty project gains conditional approvals by MDEQ; faces significant remaining hurdles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality today announced the conditional approval of two permits sought by Aquila Resources Inc. for its proposed Back Forty Mine Project in Lake Township, Menominee County, Michigan. The department gave conditional approvals to the company's applications for a Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit , and the Michigan Air Use Permit to Install.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Dispose Waste pollution Aug '16 limengyao 1
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,210

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC