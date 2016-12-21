Aquila Back Forty project gains conditional approvals by MDEQ; faces significant remaining hurdles
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality today announced the conditional approval of two permits sought by Aquila Resources Inc. for its proposed Back Forty Mine Project in Lake Township, Menominee County, Michigan. The department gave conditional approvals to the company's applications for a Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit , and the Michigan Air Use Permit to Install.
