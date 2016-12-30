a CBJ Morning Buzz: DEQ chief takes demotion; Morehead apartments sold; N.C. population surging
Today's top local stories: The Associated Press reports that Donald Van Der Vaart, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, is taking a hefty pay cut as well as a demotion following the swearing in of Roy Cooper as governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Aug '16
|limengyao
|1
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC