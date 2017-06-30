What's the future of diesel?
The trucking industry has long depended on diesel engines and fuel to drive our nation's fleet of heavy-duty vehicles. However, with the tremendous strides that have been made in alternative fuels and electric vehicle technologies, including emissions reductions, price competitiveness, and fuel efficiency, we may have finally reached the turning point where diesel trucks begin to take a back seat.
