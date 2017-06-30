Trucking companies lead Arkansas Index
The two smallest publicly traded trucking companies in Arkansas -- USA Truck and P.A.M. Transportation Services -- had the best performing stocks in the Arkansas Index in the second quarter. USA Truck shares rose 17.8 percent in the quarter that ended Friday.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Get Right
|25
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Automated Brokerage
|Jun 26
|Brian
|1
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
