Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)...

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Jun 29 Get Right 25
News UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers Jun 28 Trucker1 1
News UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work... Jun 28 Trucker1 1
Automated Brokerage Jun 26 Brian 1
Having your own authority Jun 22 Brian 4
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 21 Brian 184
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jun 19 Brian 241
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,698 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC