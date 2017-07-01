Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Jun 29
|Get Right
|25
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Automated Brokerage
|Jun 26
|Brian
|1
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC