Heartland Express acquires Interstate Distributor Co.
Heartland Express, one of North America's largest truckload transportation companies, said Thursday it has acquired 100 percent of the outstanding stock of Interstate Distributor Co. of Tacoma, Washington, from Saltchuk Resources.
