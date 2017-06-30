Heartland Express acquires Interstate...

Heartland Express acquires Interstate Distributor Co.

Heartland Express, Inc. announced it has acquired 100% of the outstanding stock of Interstate Distributer Co. from Saltchuk Resources, Inc. The enterprise value of the transaction was approximately $113 million.

