Comparing Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington and Forward Air Corporation are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitabiliy and risk. 94.2% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|Tue
|Cats Out OF The Bag
|8
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Jun 29
|Get Right
|25
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Automated Brokerage
|Jun 26
|Brian
|1
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC