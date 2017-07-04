Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,173,888 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 2,308,690 shares during the period.
