Aldi plans new Terre Haute store

Aldi on June 30 submitted building plans for a new 19,207-square-foot store on Indiana 46. The plans, under review by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, state the store, called Aldi #64, will have eight employees and a public space that can hold 442 shoppers. "We don't have an update on specific timing for construction or the store's grand opening, but we will follow up with additional information once available," Adam Kastl, director of real estate for Aldi in Indiana, based in Greenwood, said in an email.

