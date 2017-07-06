Aegis Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Celadon Group, Inc.
's stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Aegis in a report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the transportation company's stock.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|Tue
|Cats Out OF The Bag
|8
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Jun 29
|Get Right
|25
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Automated Brokerage
|Jun 26
|Brian
|1
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
