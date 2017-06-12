You hiring?

Despite recent struggles in some regions of Western Canada, if you're looking for a career in the trucking industry, opportunity can still come a-knockin'. Howard Sired, recruiting manager for TransX, said he believes the employment outlook for Western Canada is strong and competitive, and that Alberta's oil patch, which as seen tough times of late, is experiencing an uptick, with service providers again looking for drivers, albeit, not at the "inflated" rates they were prior due to the drop in global oil prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.