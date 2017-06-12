Why UPS Need Not Fear Amazon
Some commentators, such as Greg Bensinger and Laura Stevens at the Wall Street Journal, and Jonathan Berr at CBS Moneywatch, have speculated that Amazon.com is poised to undercut package delivery firms such as United Parcel Service . I think that this is not so, but it is worth examining why such speculation has arisen first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heater hose
|Sat
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 13
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Jun 11
|bornhorny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC