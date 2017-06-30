When the Mailman Unwittingly Becomes a Drug Dealer
Not long before Don Holman's son Garrett died from an overdose in February, he learned his 20-year-old had his drugs delivered directly to their Virginia home in the mail, in packages from foreign countries. "Your drug dealer today is your mailman," Holman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Get Right
|25
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Automated Brokerage
|Jun 26
|Brian
|1
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC