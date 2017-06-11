Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Posit...

Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 19 shares during the period.

