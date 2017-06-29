Wal-Mart makes another Amazon countermove
Trucking industry insiders say Wal-Mart has subtly put trucking companies on notice that if they do business with Amazon it could impact their relationship with the Arkansas retail giant. Wal-Mart contracts with a number of trucking companies, including Swift Transportation and Werner Enterprises in the past.
