Wal-Mart makes another Amazon counter...

Wal-Mart makes another Amazon countermove

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Trucking industry insiders say Wal-Mart has subtly put trucking companies on notice that if they do business with Amazon it could impact their relationship with the Arkansas retail giant. Wal-Mart contracts with a number of trucking companies, including Swift Transportation and Werner Enterprises in the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) 8 hr Get Right 25
News UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers Wed Trucker1 1
News UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work... Wed Trucker1 1
Automated Brokerage Jun 26 Brian 1
Having your own authority Jun 22 Brian 4
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 21 Brian 184
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jun 19 Brian 241
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC