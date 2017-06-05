USA Truck Hires Rick Hainlen as Vice ...

USA Truck Hires Rick Hainlen as Vice President of Revenue Operations

Read more: Transport Topics

USA Truck Inc. in Van Buren, Ark., has hired veteran trucking pricing professional Rick Hainlen as vice president of revenue operations. "With all respect to the incredible talent we've added to our leadership team in the past 60 days, Rick may be the most significant addition we've made," USA Truck CEO James Reed said in a news release.

Chicago, IL

