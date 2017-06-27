UPS will freeze pensions for thousand...

UPS will freeze pensions for thousands of nonunion employees

Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

The United Parcel Service on Wednesday told some workers that the company plans to freeze their pensions, joining the ranks of other large employers that are moving away from the defined benefit plans. UPS is notifying more than 70,000 nonunion workers this week that the change will take place in five years as part of a move to reduce expenses and help curb a long-term funding shortfall.

