UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Workers to Cut Costs 25 minutes ago
United Parcel Service Inc. will freeze a pension plan for about 70,000 nonunion U.S. employees because of escalating costs and volatility in determining future payments, replacing it with a different retirement benefit. The shift won't occur until Jan. 1, 2023, giving affected workers more than five years to prepare, the shipping company said Tuesday.
|Automated Brokerage
|Mon
|Brian
|1
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
|Heater hose
|Jun 17
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
