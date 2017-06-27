UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
United Parcel Service Inc. is planning to freeze pension plans for thousands of nonunion employees, seeking to contain the burden of a retirement fund with a nearly $10 billion deficit. The carrier is expected to announce measures to corral the rising pension obligations to its workforce Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
