UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers

7 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

United Parcel Service Inc. is planning to freeze pension plans for thousands of nonunion employees, seeking to contain the burden of a retirement fund with a nearly $10 billion deficit. The carrier is expected to announce measures to corral the rising pension obligations to its workforce Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Chicago, IL

