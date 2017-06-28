UPS to freeze pension plans for non-u...

UPS to freeze pension plans for non-union employees

UPS to freeze pension plans for non-union employees UPS will stop funding its traditional pension plan in 2023 for nonunion employees Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tVv0Fq United Parcel Service, the nation's largest package delivery company, said Tuesday it will freeze its pension program for 70,000 nonunion employees in five years and replace it with 401k accounts, reacting to a rising pension deficit and joining other large corporations that have phased out traditional retirement plans. Rising pension costs, the volatility in future funding and changing demographics -- mainly the fact that people are living longer -- triggered the move, the company said.

