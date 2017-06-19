UPS to Add Delivery Surcharges for Bl...

UPS to Add Delivery Surcharges for Black Friday, Christmas Orders

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Global Logistics/Supply Chain

United Parcel Service Inc. plans to charge retailers extra fees to deliver packages during the busiest weeks before Christmas, creating a new challenge for an industry already coping with a shift away from traditional stores. The surcharges, announced last week, are a shot across the bow for retailers, including giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Macy's Inc., that have been ramping up their e-commerce businesses as they seek to offset declining foot traffic to shopping centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Having your own authority Jun 22 Brian 4
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 21 Brian 184
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jun 19 Brian 241
Heater hose Jun 17 Poon 1
Trucking question Jun 15 Missouri driver 1
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Jun 12 Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 12 Gary 469
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC