UPS to Add Delivery Surcharges for Black Friday, Christmas Orders
United Parcel Service Inc. plans to charge retailers extra fees to deliver packages during the busiest weeks before Christmas, creating a new challenge for an industry already coping with a shift away from traditional stores. The surcharges, announced last week, are a shot across the bow for retailers, including giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Macy's Inc., that have been ramping up their e-commerce businesses as they seek to offset declining foot traffic to shopping centers.
