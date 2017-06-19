UPS to Add Delivery Surcharges for Black Friday, Christmas Orders

United Parcel Service Inc. plans to charge retailers extra fees to deliver packages during the busiest weeks before Christmas, creating a new challenge for an industry already coping with a shift away from traditional stores. The surcharges, announced last week, are a shot across the bow for retailers, including giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Macy's Inc., that have been ramping up their e-commerce businesses as they seek to offset declining foot traffic to shopping centers.

