UPS suspends Qatar deliveries amid di...

UPS suspends Qatar deliveries amid diplomatic spat in Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A UPS driver steps off his truck to deliver packages in Evanston, Illinois, March 5, 2014. United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest courier company, said it would buy 1,000 propane-fueled delivery trucks and install 50 fueling stations in the ... United States as it expands its already-large fleet of alternative-fuel vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Wed Brian 82
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 6 Brian 181
Uber for trucks Jun 5 Brian 1
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 4 Sunny Ahluwalia 468
Having your own authority Jun 3 Farm trucking 2
Stevens Transport? (Aug '07) Jun 3 Farm trucking 477
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Jun 3 Farm trucking 47
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC