UPS shipments will cost you more this...

UPS shipments will cost you more this holiday season

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

United Parcel Service will place its first holiday-season surcharges on U.S. packages, as the world's largest package-delivery company seeks to defray a surge in year-end costs. A fee of 27 cents a package will be levied on deliveries by the residential ground network on certain weeks in November and December, UPS said in a statement Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 17 hr Brian 241
Heater hose Jun 17 Poon 1
Trucking question Jun 15 Missouri driver 1
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 13 Brian 183
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Jun 12 Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 12 Gary 469
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC