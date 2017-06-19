UPS shipments will cost you more this holiday season
United Parcel Service will place its first holiday-season surcharges on U.S. packages, as the world's largest package-delivery company seeks to defray a surge in year-end costs. A fee of 27 cents a package will be levied on deliveries by the residential ground network on certain weeks in November and December, UPS said in a statement Monday .
