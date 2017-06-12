UPS selects Boeing to convert three 7...

UPS selects Boeing to convert three 767 jets into freighters

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Boeing will convert three second-hand 767 passenger planes to freighters on behalf of package delivery company United Parcel Service, the companies said on Monday. It is the first time UPS has converted 767 jetliners into freighters, rather than buying them as freighters directly off the production line, and it selected Boeing after a competition against other conversion providers.

