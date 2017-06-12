UPS plans $260M logistics facility in...

UPS plans $260M logistics facility in Plainfield, 578 jobs

United Parcel Service Inc., the world's largest package-delivery company, is set to spend more than $260 million to build a massive new logistics hub in Plainfield that will create as many as 578 jobs by the end of 2023.

