UPS Has Gotten Run Over by FedEx This Year but This Chart Reveals a Possible Reversal of Fortune
Shares of United Parcel Service have underperformed those of competitor FedEx by 18% over the past year, but that dynamic may be about to change over the short term, presenting a profitable trading opportunity. UPS is breaking out of a channel pattern that projects an initial 6% move higher and which would fill an open gap going back to January of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Berkeley0785
|80
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Sun
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC