UPS Has Gotten Run Over by FedEx This...

UPS Has Gotten Run Over by FedEx This Year but This Chart Reveals a Possible Reversal of Fortune

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of United Parcel Service have underperformed those of competitor FedEx by 18% over the past year, but that dynamic may be about to change over the short term, presenting a profitable trading opportunity. UPS is breaking out of a channel pattern that projects an initial 6% move higher and which would fill an open gap going back to January of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) 3 hr Brian 183
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Mon Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mon Gary 469
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Berkeley0785 80
flashing truckers (Aug '16) Sun bornhorny 3
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC