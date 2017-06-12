UPS gunman who killed 3 had filed overtime grievances
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers had filed a grievance that he was working excessive overtime and appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself. Jimmy Lam , 38, filed the grievance in March complaining of too much overtime and requesting that the package delivery company relieve him of working extra hours going forward, Joseph Cilia , an official with a Teamsters Union local that represents UPS workers in San Francisco, told The Associated Press .
