UPS gunman had overtime grievance against firm - union

The man who shot dead three people at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco filed a grievance complaining that he was working excessive overtime, a union member has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35828376.ece/30aad/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-98537805-f7e2-48c7-bade-dcbfec112977_I1.jpg The man who shot dead three people at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco filed a grievance complaining that he was working excessive overtime, a union member has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.