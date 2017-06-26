UPS Expands Tuition Assistance Progra...

UPS Expands Tuition Assistance Program to Include All Part-Time Employees in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2017 -- UPS today announced the expansion of its tuition assistance program in five states including Minnesota. The "Earn and Learn" program pays up to $5,250 per year for tuition for any part-time package handler in every operating facility in the state.

