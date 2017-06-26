UPS Commits to Going Green with Advanced Trucks
United Parcel Service announced Tuesday aggressive sustainability goals geared toward using more renewable energy, alternative fuels and advanced technology in its fleet of delivery trucks. The company wants to source 25% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025, up dramatically from the 0.2% of its electricity that came from renewable resources in 2016.
