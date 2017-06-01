UPS bringing 1,500 jobs, e-commerce regional hub to Goodyear
UPS is landing a large new, high-tech regional operations hub in Goodyear. The $180 million center will be located at the Loop 303 and Interstate 10 in the West Valley.
