UPS bringing 1,500 jobs, e-commerce r...

UPS bringing 1,500 jobs, e-commerce regional hub to Goodyear

UPS is landing a large new, high-tech regional operations hub in Goodyear. The $180 million center will be located at the Loop 303 and Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

Chicago, IL

