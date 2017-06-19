UPS acquires 595,000-square-foot distribution center
The center at 1 Ames Drive in South Middleton Township was purchased by the United Parcel Service, CBRE, the real estate company that represented the seller announced in a press release. UPS acquired the warehouse from Dermody Properties.
