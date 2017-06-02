United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Sta...

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,558 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... 13 hr Brian 5
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Thu Bronfman scams 1
flashing truckers (Aug '16) May 30 Rrd light 2
Having your own authority May 29 Railmitt 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) May 27 California 240
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) May 25 jax 467
Stevens Transport? (Aug '07) May 22 blazerbaby 476
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC