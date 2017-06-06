United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities
The firm set a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Several other analysts also recently commented on UPS.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Brian
|82
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Brian
|181
|Uber for trucks
|Mon
|Brian
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 4
|Sunny Ahluwalia
|468
|Having your own authority
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|2
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|477
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|47
